Sask. court fines company $250,000 following workplace death

Align Energy Services Ltd was issued a quarter of a million dollar fine following an incident that claimed a worker's life.

On Aug. 15, 2021 – in the Rural Municipality of Oakdale – a worker was killed after being hit by a flex pipe reel.

Align Energy Services Ltd pleaded guilty to violating occupational health and safety regulations – mainly not ensuring a sling and its fittings used to hoist a load were suitable and capable of supporting the load.

The Alberta based company was fined $178,571.43 with a $71,428.57 surcharge after appearing in Kindersley provincial court on July 11.

Four additional charges against the company were withdrawn, according to the province.