Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss

A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.

Muhammad Venne was killed in the early morning hours of June 3, 2020.

Twenty-three-year-old Keegan Nelson-Smith is accused of second-degree murder in his death.

Saskatchewan’s chief forensic pathologist Dr. Shaun Ladham told the court Venne had three stab wounds in his chest and abdomen.

Ladham said blood surrounded his heart and lungs. Venne lost more than half his blood, Ladham said. He told the court the wounds were consistent with a steak knife.

On Monday, a crime scene investigator testified a steak knife was found in a garbage bin at a nearby home, but it was not tested.

According to witness testimony earlier in the trial, the incident happened at a family gathering.

The evening was quiet until a group of three men showed up uninvited, and Venne asked them to leave. The moment got tense, and Venne went to a nearby home to calm down. When he returned, Venne and a heavy-built man got into a fight.

Multiple witnesses have said that at first it looked like Venne was being punched in the stomach. The fight was short, the man walked away, while Muhammad lifted his shirt, revealing blood and fell back.

He was taken to hospital and died shortly after.

Another witness was asked what Nelson-Smith was wearing. The witness described his jacket. “It was black and it was white, and it wasn’t supposed to be red,” the witness said.

The trial is adjourned until Thursday morning.