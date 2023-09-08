Sask. court slaps construction firm with $70,000 fine after worker seriously injured

KMS Construction Ltd. was issued a $70,000 fine following an incident that seriously injured a worker.

On June 17, 2021, near Gull Lake, Sask., a worker was ejected from a heavy-duty earthmoving machine known as a scraper buggy, leading to serious injuries, according to a release from the province.

The company pleaded guilty in a Swift Current courtroom on Aug. 23, 2023, to a violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

The construction company was fined for failing to include information, training, and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers.

Two other charges against the company were withdrawn, according to the province.