Jury trials in Saskatchewan have been further postponed until at least the end of March.

On Monday, Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench announced it’s extending the postponement of jury trials past March 31 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the province. Members of the public summoned for jury selection before March 31, 2021, should not attend.

“We will continue to adjust our response to the pandemic as necessary, while maintaining the public’s access to the essential services the court provides,” said Martel D. Popescul, Chief Justice of the Court in a news release.

Because jury trials require more members of the public to be in a courtroom every day from a broad geographic area, the court decided to postpone jury trials beyond January, according to the news release.

There were 19 jury trials scheduled between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, according to the court. Postponed matters will be spoken to on the date originally set for the trial to begin. Accused individuals can re-elect trial by judge alone, which would then proceed in the scheduled time frame or have the matter adjourned to a later date, the court said.