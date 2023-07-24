Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
There were 138 confirmed cases and four outbreaks in "high-risk" settings, according to the monthly Ministry of Health report.
Over the first three weeks of the reporting period, which spans from June 18 to July 15, there was an average of 31 positive tests each week.
During the most recent week covered in the report, there were 44 confirmed cases.
Due to the rarity of COVID-19 laboratory testing outside of a hospital setting, the report likely does not capture the bulk of COVID-19 cases in the province.
There were 10 intensive care admissions over the reporting period and 59 hospitalizations.
Sask. online memorial honours more than 1,800 COVID-19 victims
Five deaths were linked to COVID-19. There were no influenza-related deaths over the same period, according to the report.
COVID-19 vaccination rates remain stagnant, with 46 per cent of people up-to-date on their vaccines in the province.
-
Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' casesSaskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.
-
'A marvellous light show': Overnight storm rattles Edmonton area, swamps town to the eastWicked lightning, rolling thunder and a burst of hard rain struck the Alberta capital early Monday morning, while the town of Tofield to the east may have been the hardest hit.
-
Windsor’s weather will remain seasonally comfortable for the rest of the summer with some exceptionsAs scorching heat continues to break records around the globe, Windsor-Essex will endure a moderately mild summer compared to elsewhere in the world and compared to years past.
-
Road work along busy street in Barrie's northeast end nears completionCrews are working on the replacement of asphalt to a depth of 90 millimetres along Georgian Drive in Barrie while fixing cracks in the road's base, which is part of a $128 million investment by the City of Barrie that aims to spend money now to prevent more expensive problems long term.
-
Cambrian College helps students find their place -- and their programCambrian College is looking to help by bridging the gap between choosing the right educational path and signing up for your courses.
-
Sudbury non-profit holds unique thrift fundraiserThe SWC -- formerly called the Sudbury Women's Centre -- is a non-profit that offers support and programs for women and gender-diverse individuals.
-
Tornado watch issued for western AlbertaA tornado watch has been issued for a section of western Alberta, including Edson, Whitecourt, Niton Junction, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.
-
Bluewater Bridge construction delays causing havoc for travellers, truckers, residents, and policeWith construction on Bluewater Bridge, and only lane available, truck lineups are reaching up to ten kilometres.
-
North Bay's Gateway City Brewery expandsGateway City Brewery has been in operation for five years. Since opening, the local brewery has been operating out of a 5,000-square-foot facility.