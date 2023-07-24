Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick

Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.

There were 138 confirmed cases and four outbreaks in "high-risk" settings, according to the monthly Ministry of Health report.

Over the first three weeks of the reporting period, which spans from June 18 to July 15, there was an average of 31 positive tests each week.

During the most recent week covered in the report, there were 44 confirmed cases.

Due to the rarity of COVID-19 laboratory testing outside of a hospital setting, the report likely does not capture the bulk of COVID-19 cases in the province.

There were 10 intensive care admissions over the reporting period and 59 hospitalizations.

Sask. online memorial honours more than 1,800 COVID-19 victims

Five deaths were linked to COVID-19. There were no influenza-related deaths over the same period, according to the report.

COVID-19 vaccination rates remain stagnant, with 46 per cent of people up-to-date on their vaccines in the province.