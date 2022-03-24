Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported

Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.

A total of 306 people are in hospital related to COVID-19: 128 for a COVID-19 related illness and 158 with an incidental COVID-19 infection.

There are 19 people in ICUs, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

There were 147 new lineage results reported this past week. Of the 147 variants of concern identified by whole genome sequencing, all were Omicron. Approximately 26 per cent of those cases were identified as the Omicron BA.2 sublineage.

A total of 895 new laboratory cases were confirmed for the week of March 13-19, according to a news release from the provincial government.

More than one in nine lab tests were positive, leading to a test positivity rate of 11.7 per cent.

The province said 80.5 per cent of residents five years and older have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of March 19.

Among the population 18 years and older, 51.2 per cent have received at least one booster dose.