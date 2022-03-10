Sask. COVID-19 emergency order set to expire Monday

Saskatchewan’s current emergency order will not be renewed upon its expiry, according to Premier Scott Moe.

The emergency order remained in place following the removal of public health orders to give the government powers to reallocate health care staff around the province to fit needs in the system.

The premier said the order will expire on Monday.

“What we are going to see in our continued march back to a pre-COVID community environment is on Monday, the emergency order in the province will expire and it will not be renewed,” Moe said during Question Period Thursday.

That specific emergency order was issued in September 2021, as the province dealt with the Delta wave.

Moe made the announcement in response to a question from Opposition Leader Ryan Meili about health care workers leaving the province.

Saskatchewan removed its other COVID-19 public health orders, including proof of vaccination, mandatory indoor masking and self-isolation requirements, in two phases on Feb. 14 and March 1.