Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise; 611 new cases

Saskatchewan reported 611 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations rose to another record high.

The province said there are 372 individuals in hospital related to COVID-19, including 40 in ICUs. Inpatient hospitalizations include 133 with a COVID-19-related illness, 173 with an incidental COVID-19 infection and 26 undetermined cases.

Among those in intensive care, 30 are for a COVID-19-related illness, nine are for incidental COVID-19 infections. One resident is in the PICU/NICU for COVID-19-related illnesses.

Four more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 997.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (eight), Far North East (eight), North West (38), North Central (38), North East (11), Saskatoon (219), Central West (seven), Central East (46), Regina (106), South West (11), South Central (28), and South East (33) zones. Another 58 cases are pending residence information.

Saskatchewan now has 10,354 active cases, following 1,634 recoveries. Saskatoon leads the province with 3,052 active cases, while Regina accounts for 2,219 cases.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,022, or 84.8 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,860,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 972 from Tuesday. There are 897,117 fully vaccinated residents.