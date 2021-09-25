Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations record high seven days in a row; 492 new cases reported

For the seventh straight days Saskatchewan has reported record high COVID-19 hospitalizations, adding 492 new reported cases on Saturday.

There are 282 people currently in hospital with COVID-19, including 61 in intensive care and two in PICU/NICU hospitals, according to the province’s dashboard data.

Four more people have died after testing positive with the virus, bringing the province's total death count to 667.

Saturday’s deaths were recorded in the Far Northwest, North Central, Central East and Southeast. One was in the 20-39 age group, two were in 60-79, and one in the 80+ age group.

Almost a third of the new 492 cases are in the age category of 20 to 39 and around 22 per cent of the new cases recorded in those eligible (ages 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (28), Far North Central (one), Far North East (16), North West (85), North Central (30), North East (15), Saskatoon (127), Central West (11), Central East (20), Regina (47), South West (32), South Central (20) and South East (32) zones and 28 new cases have pending residence information.

In the province 4,751 cases are considered active and 59.531 are considered to be recovered.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 477, or 39.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers administered 5,017 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, 727,357 residents are fully vaccinated.