Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to record 356; 76 patients in ICU

Saskatchewan reached new highs for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a record 356 patients receiving care due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose by 16 between Tuesday and Wednesday. There are now 76 people in intensive care related to the disease.

The Government of Saskatchewan also reported 478 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Wednesday. The province has recorded 733 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 362 are in unvaccinated people, while 27 are partially vaccinated and 89 are fully vaccinated. Among the unvaccinated, 99 are children in the 0-11 age group. Kids under 12 are not currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (25), Far North Central (one), Far North East (29), North West (88), North Central (28), North East (10), Saskatoon (153), Central West (five), Central East (16), Regina (50), South West (nine), South Central (five) and South East (21) zones.

There are currently 4,313 COVID-19 cases considered active in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon continues to lead the province with 1,093 active COVID-19 cases, with Regina in second with 618.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 439, or 36.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers administered 1,572 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the provincial total to 1,576,702 doses administered. There are 742,390 residents fully vaccinated.