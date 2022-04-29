Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall

Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.

“Although we may be at the beginning of a downslope and COVID-19 in the community is trending down, the virus is stabilizing at relatively high levels,” the slides said.

Data from the town hall shows the more transmissible Omicron BA.2 subvariant remains dominant in the province, ranging from 58 per cent in Moose Jaw to 100 per cent in Saskatoon.

There were 166 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the province as of Wednesday, which is an increase from the 160 patients a week prior. This is the fourth week in a row that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased.

Another 231 patients have COVID-19, but are in hospital for other reasons. A total 409 hospital patients have the virus with 12 of those cases under investigation. Twenty COVID-19 patients are in the ICU.

Premier Scott Moe said some patients are experiencing long-term symptoms, adding COVID-19 remains “very serious.”

“This hasn’t been an easy two years and I don’t think by any stretch anyone has indicated that COVID is over,” Moe said.

“We do need to utilize the tools we have to the best of our ability to keep not only ourselves safe but those around us safe.”

Those tools include vaccinations, booster doses and rapid test kits.

Saskatchewan has the second lowest vaccine uptake among all provinces for a two-dose series and booster doses, according to SHA data.

As of April 23, 85.8 per cent of the population five years and older have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 80.8 per cent were fully vaccinated. Those percentages did not increase from the week before.

Of those 18 years and older, 51.8 per cent have received at least one booster vaccine, which is only a 0.1 per cent increase from the previous week.

People 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their fourth dose in Saskatchewan, if it has been four months since their previous booster.