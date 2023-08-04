Sask. coworkers share $100K lottery win

A group of seven coworkers now have $100,000 to share between them after winning big on a Lotto Max draw.

Rouleau local, Jesse Weber, said he was scanning tickets on the Lotto Spot app and almost fell off the couch when he got to the $100,000 ticket, according to a media release from Sask Lotteries.

He said he wasted no time telling the rest of his lottery pool at work.

“I sent a screenshot to the group right away,” he said in the release. “Most of them didn’t believe me at first, but everyone was very happy.”

Weber said each member of the group has similar plans for their $14,285.71 portion of the prize.

“Funny enough, a few of us had already planned a group trip to Cancun in February 2024,” he said.

He purchased the winning ticket from Fas Gas Plus in Saskatoon. The winning numbers were 2-8-1-4-3-2-9.