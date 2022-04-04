Sask. delegation heading to Germany to support displaced Ukrainians

Saskatchewan is sending a delegation to Germany to help support displaced Ukrainians.

Terry Dennis, the Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan Ukraine Relations, was called upon by Premier Scott Moe to lead the delegation to Germany. The announcement comes following the premier’s visit to a Ukrainian refugee centre in Kassel, Germany last week with Stéphane Dion, the Ambassador of Canada to Germany.

Dennis said their small delegation will travel to Germany at the end of the week so they can identify the additional supports Saskatchewan can provide to displaced Ukrainians.

"During the vicious attacks by Russia in Ukraine, we've been working hard to listen and learn from the brutal experience of those having to flee Ukraine," he said.

The delegation will meet with the embassy of Canada in Berlin, local government officials and non-governmental organizations supporting displaced Ukrainians.

Iryna Matsiuk, member of the Saskatchewan Ukraine Relations Advisory Committee (SURAC) and co-chair of the Ukrainian Canada Congress – Saskatchewan Ukraine Support Committee will be joining the legislative secretary.

Matsiuk, who emigrated to Canada from Ukraine in 2011, said being on the ground to meet with Ukrainians will ensure they are able to understand their needs and continue to help in every way possible.

"Throughout the war I've been working closely with friends and family in Ukraine around the clock to try and help provide the necessary supports to ensure displaced Ukrainians have the resources they need during this horrific time," she said.

The delegation will be in Berlin from April 10 to 13.