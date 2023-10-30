Sask. demonstration calls for release of Hamas hostages

Israeli Canadians came together in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday to call for the release of Hamas hostages and an end to anti-Semitic attacks.

Hamas and other militants captured around 240 people during its Oct. 7 raid that started the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israeli-Canadian Dana Fabrikant moved to Canada when she was four years old. On Sunday she stood with her people in support of her home country.

“We all gathered together and just became one to stand up for the people who can’t stand up and don’t have an opportunity right now,” she said.

Some of Fabrikant’s family remains in Israel.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen and I don’t know what type of text message I’m going to get when I wake up … I just don’t know,” she said.

Along with Fabrikant, more than a dozen others stood in front of the legislative building with the goal of creating more awareness of what is taking place on the other side of the world.

Demonstrators then went to a nearby synagogue to pray for peace.