Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend

A Nipawin doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to criminally harassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to a College of Physicians and Surgeons complaint , Dr. Albert Albertyn was charged “as a result of repeatedly communicating directly or indirectly with your ex-girlfriend between May 6, 2022, and May 14, 2022.”

Albertyn was released, but one condition was not to have any contact with his ex-girlfriend, the complaint says.

He breached the conditions three times between May 28, 2022, and August 18, 2022, the College of Physicians and Surgeons said.

Albertyn turned himself in to police on September 7, 2022, and was denied bail, the complaint says. He remained in custody until November 30, 2022.

According to the complaint, he pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 79 days, time served, and 18 months probation.

On Albertyn’s Facebook page, he indicated he was moving out of the province at the end of November.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’m informing my patients and friends that I will be relocating out of province at the end of November. I will however fly in to continue my Surgical, Endoscopy, Procedural, Dermatology and Consultation practice on a semi-regular basis,” the post said.

“Nipawin has been my first home in Canada and will remain my hometown. I’m grateful for everyone who crossed my path and made me feel part of this great community.”

CTV News reached out to Albertyn’s office for comment but did not hear back.