Sask. doctor dies of COVID-19 in Ontario ICU

A Saskatchewan doctor has died of COVID-19 in an Ontario intensive care unit.

Dr. Youssef Al-Begamy, who served as a family and emergency room physician in Regina and Fort Qu’Appelle, died in Ontario on Sunday, according to family friend Dr. Fauzi Ramadan of Moose Jaw, who declined to speak on camera.

Ramadan said Al-Begamy was transferred to Ontario just over two weeks ago.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan posted a tribute to Al-Begamy on their Facebook page, saying he was a “well loved” doctor.

