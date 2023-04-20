Sask. doctor faces further conduct discipline

A southern Saskatchewan doctor is in trouble with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS) over a breach of conditions placed on him from previous discipline measures.

Dr. Medhi Horri from Estevan was accused of unprofessional conduct after he met with a female patient without having another individual present. Horri was under conditions by the CPSS to have a female practice monitor present when treating women.

The conditions stem from a situation that unfolded in Ontario where Horri was found guilty of having a relationship with a former patient too soon after the doctor-patient relationship had ended, according to CPSS documents.

The woman was 20 years younger than him and had mental health issues, according to CPSS.

“He sought her out after their last office appointment offering friendship and then had unprotected sex with her within two weeks. He was under a supervised practice at the time and sought no advice on this matter from his preceptor,” the documents say.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ontario (CPSO) decided to revoke Horri’s license, but an appeal to the Ontario Court stayed the decision, allowing Horri to continue to work. In 2012, he moved to Estevan, Saskatchewan to work as an anesthesiologist, CPSS documents say.

In 2017, CPSS revoked Horri’s license for nine months due to the CPSO action.

A couple of years later, CPSS saw fit to reprimand Horri for his behaviour with regard to several patients between April and June 2017 and in October of 2018, documents say. He was also suspended for four months and asked to pay about $10,000 to cover the cost of the investigation and hearing.

The current charges were laid on April 14. A hearing date has not yet been set.