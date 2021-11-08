Sask. doctor says there have been reports of people stealing, selling COVID-19 vaccine cards

During the Saskatchewan Medical Association's fall assembly, a Saskatoon-based doctor shared some "troubling" examples of COVID-19 alleged vaccination fraud she's learned of.

On Oct. 1, the Government of Saskatchewan introduced a mandate requiring either proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result in certain non-essential settings.

During a session with Health Minister Paul Merriman at the assembly, family physician Dr. Carla Holinaty said she wanted to bring "some really troubling stories" of fraud occurring in the system to the minister's attention.

"We've heard stories of people stealing stacks of vaccine cards and filling them out fraudulently and selling them to people," said Holinaty, who was serving as a delegate from Saskatoon during Friday's virtual assembly.

Holinaty also said there are reports of healthcare workers who are certified to administer private COVID-19 tests offering to sell fraudulent results.

She said her greatest concern was that there wasn't a clear mechanism to anonymously report the alleged misconduct.

"As we've seen with things like at the Yorkton hospital with the threatening posters, I think that people are rightly afraid of retribution from the anti-vaccine camp," Holinaty said, referring to an incident last week where posters accusing health-care workers of "war crimes" were posted on a Saskatchewan hospital.

Merriman said the examples raised by Holinaty were "unacceptable" and seemed receptive to her suggestion that a way to leave tips anonymously is needed.

"This is just absolutely ridiculous. I promise you that there will be no repercussions. I have zero tolerance for that," Merriman said.

"This is something very serious and we're not getting vaccines in people's arms just to get vaccines in people's arms; we're trying to protect them," he said.

The health minister said he would ask ministry officials to look into the issues raised by Holinaty.

"If you're stealing cards or printing them off the internet, extremely disappointing because they're missing the whole point to this."

In a memo sent to pharmacists last month, the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals warned its members to be on the lookout for people getting vaccinated using another person's health card, presumably to confer proof of vaccination on someone who has not yet received their doses.