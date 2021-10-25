Sask. doctors call for more restrictions, COVID-19 vaccine requirement in schools

Medical health officers from across the province have written another letter to the Saskatchewan government to ask for additional public health measures, including a proof-of-vaccination policy in schools for children 12 and older, to curb the surge of COVID-19.

The letter, dated Oct. 21 and addressed to Health Minister Paul Merriman, says the delay in recent measures – like a mask mandate and proof-of-vaccination requirement – prompted the province’s largest wave to date and will require stronger restrictions to control.

“Mandatory masking and proof of vaccination requirements … is starting to slow the growth of cases and hospitalizations; however, high test positivity and low testing rates point to sustained or growing COVID-19 transmission,” the medical health officers (MHOs) write.

“Without further action, it is highly likely that we will face even higher rates of hospitalization in coming weeks and risk health system collapse, as well as many more preventable deaths.”

The doctors recommend a proof-of-vaccination policy for students 12 and older who are going to school in-person.

That policy would also include the households of students who are too young to get the vaccine.

The 21 MHOs – who are designated by the Ministry of Health to provide advice to doctors and local governments – say gathering restrictions and capacity limits should be put in place for a 28-day period and that a negative COVID-19 test shouldn’t be interchangeable with a vaccine policy.

The letter suggests people who are not fully vaccinated should not gather with others outside of their household, and fully vaccinated households be limited to contact with one other household.

The officials say venues for weddings and funerals should scale back to 25 per cent capacity if it does not require proof of vaccination. It’s advised places of worship that don’t require proof of vaccination also cap attendance at 25 per cent or 150 people, whichever is less.

The doctors stress the provincial government needs to clearly communicate the seriousness of the current wave to residents.

If most people decrease their contacts and trips out of their home and community by even 50 per cent over the next month, there would be a “huge impact” on the health-care system and COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan, say the MHOs.

"We understand that returning to these restrictions is not what our population wants, or what our leaders want to contemplate, but with the health system in crisis, the alternatives are much worse,” they write.

While delivering a speech to members of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Premier Scott Moe said he will not bring in additional public health measures because it takes away people’s personal freedoms.

In August, the medical health officers wrote a letter to Moe and Merriman advocating for early action to reduce community transmission of the Delta variant and calling on the government to implement public health orders.