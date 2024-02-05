Sask. doctors who voted are heavily in favor of new contract with province

A total of 93 per cent of Saskatchewan physicians who cast ballots voted in favour of a new four year agreement with the provincial government, ratifying the new contract offer.

The new contract includes an overall general pay increase of 2.5 per cent per year over four years (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2026), the province said in a news release.

“The new agreement includes a record-setting increase in on-going funding for physician services and initiatives of approximately $245 million, which includes general rate increases and investments in recruitment and retention programs that allow Saskatchewan to remain competitive in the midst of a challenging national and international labor landscape,” the release said.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley said the new contract provides a strong foundation for competitive remuneration and benefits and also addresses concerns that have been raised by doctors around the province.

“Our goal was to reach an agreement that recognizes the critical role physicians play in the health care system and provide the support they need to deliver high-quality, accessible patient care,” Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) President Dr. Annette Epp said in the release.

According to the province, some of the new targeted initiatives in the contract include a new primary payment model for family doctors that will give doctors more time to deal with complex patient issues.

There is also an innovation fund of as much as $10 million annually for the duration of the contract that will increase the amount of team-based care in primary healthcare settings. The province says that will result in healthcare providers working to the top of their scope while improving access to primary care.

Other investments in the new contract include money to address gender pay inequity, physician training and awareness in regard to pay inequality, diversity, racism and truth and reconciliation.

A new program that the province says will recognize the unique nature and critical importance of medicine in rural areas.

Additionally, the province will introduce permanent virtual care codes to increase efficient access to health services for patients and reduce unnecessary travel for appropriate services.