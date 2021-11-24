Sask. doctors will have to tell patients if they don't have the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Saskatchewan will have to tell their patients if they don’t have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new directive from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).

The new rule applies to clinics outside of Saskatchewan Health Authority hospitals or any other location where proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not a requirement.

In a letter sent to physicians, CPSS said office staff must tell patients if a doctor is not fully vaccinated when they contact a doctor’s office to make an in-person appointment, or before they see the doctor in a walk-in clinic.

CPSS is also encouraging physicians who don’t have both doses to tell patients about other measures they are taking to limit the possibility of patient exposure, like regular testing or wearing personal protective equipment.

The directive is expected to last for the duration of the pandemic.