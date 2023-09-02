Sask. driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 17

A Saskatchewan driver is accused of travelling 156 km/h in a 90 km/h zone west of Sudbury on Highway 17 on Friday, police say.

“The OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17, west of Sudbury, with a vehicle traveling 156 km/h in a posted speed limit of 90 km/h,” said police on social media.

“A 23-year-old person from Regina, was charged with stunt driving and speeding.”

OPP officials in northern Ontario have said stunt driving has been a major issue this summer.

“In the north, I have seen speeds of people travelling 187 to 200 km/h on Highway 69,” said Acting OPP Sgt. Rob Lewis, during a recent interview with CTV News.

“On the backroads, I’ve seen where speeds are 40 to 50 (km/h) where drivers doing 130-140 (km/h) on those backroads -- where those roads aren’t designed for those speeds."

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The photo posted on social media shows a pick-up truck on the side of the road.

“OPP would like to remind the public, to slow down and drive safe,” said police.

