Sask. driver said he was going nearly twice the speed limit to help fix his car: police

An allegedly impaired driver tried to avoid a speeding ticket by claiming he needed to travel at nearly twice the speed limit for car maintenance purposes, according to police.

Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, police clocked a vehicle going 159 km/h on Grasswood Road, just outside Saskatoon, according to Corman Park Police Service.

The speed limit on the road is 80 km/h.

After making a traffic stop, officers suspected the driver had been drinking alcohol and performed a breath test, the police service said in a Facebook post.

The driver tested over the legal limit, the police service said.

The driver told the officers he was driving so fast because was trying to "knock the rust off the brake rotors," police said in the post.

The driver came away with a $1170 speeding ticket, $360 alcohol ticket, 7-day vehicle impoundment and a 3-day licence suspension.