Sask. driver slapped with $1,100 fine after speeding in construction zone, 9 drivers ticketed in 1 day
Saskatchewan RCMP managed to catch a driver last week that was speeding well over the limit in a construction zone, leading to a fine over $1,000.
RCMP traffic officers ticketed a total of nine drivers that were speeding in a work zone north of Swift Current on March 1.
One driver, RCMP noted, was travelling 106 km/h in a 60 km/h work zone.
The driver was fined $1,109 for exceeding the speed limit by 46 km/h in a construction zone with workers present.
RCMP remind drivers to always slow to 60 km/h when travelling past emergency vehicles with their lights active and through construction zones with workers present.
Remember to #SlowTo60: On March 1, #RCMPSK Traffic Officers ticketed 9 drivers exceeding the speed limit in a work zone just north of Swift Current. One driver received a $1,109 fine for going 106 km/hr in the 60 work zone that was clearly marked + had workers present. pic.twitter.com/URGhppFHWu— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) March 7, 2023
-
Sudbury Police investigating downtown shootingThe Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown this evening. Neighbours tell CTVNews, a shooting occurred in an apartment in the Randolph Centre near Notre Dame and Paris Streets.
-
Sudbury-area high school provide students with insights into alternative career pathsWith a renewed focus on trades and modern technology, Sudbury-area’s local school boards have rolled out what they call Specialist High Skills Major Programs at their secondary schools.
-
Barrie councillors reduce burden on taxpayers as 2023 budget passesAfter more than a month of deliberations, Barrie councillors have officially ratified the 2023 budget.
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring breakIf conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems aheadA new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
-
Death investigation launched in northern Ont.One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police are investigating.
-
B.C. business owners celebrate female entrepreneurship on International Women's DayIn celebration of International Women's Day, female entrepreneurs gathered on Wednesday for a pop-up market at Royal Centre in downtown Vancouver.
-
'Please pass this bill': Families voice support for legislative amendments intended to prevent suicideTwo families grieving loved ones who died by suicide are joining the BC Liberals to call on the province to make changes to the Mental Health Act, so those at risk of harming themselves can receive better care.