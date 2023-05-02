Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear

Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.

“Absolutely received by the government,” Duncan said during an interview with CTV Morning Live. “We saw the large turnout at the rally and we had already had meetings scheduled prior to the rally taking place with a couple of school divisions next week to talk about what they were seeing with their classrooms and enrollment growth.”

Education workers rallied in front of the legislative building over the weekend asking for more resources for public education.

School divisions in Regina and around the province have said they feel funding for education in the last provincial budget was inadequate and does not keep up with divisions’ needs and demands that include the challenges that come with significant enrollment growth.

Last month Regina Public Schools said its second quarter forecast showed an operating deficit on a cash basis of $7.9 million, about $5.4 million more than the $2.5 million budgeted cash deficit.

School divisions have also said that inflation is nulling the province’s funding increases for the classroom that the government said was record-setting.

Duncan said it’s an issue they were aware of and prior to the weekend rally had already been reviewing their policies.

“We were already looking at this issue and looking for a way to respond,” Duncan said.

In Regina, enrollment at the public school division has increased by about 600 since Sept. 30, after they received their final funding adjustment for the fiscal year.

Regina Catholic schools said they have around 450 students currently “unfunded.”

In a news release, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) said the number of students in the province in need of intensive supports is up by 38 per cent.

A significant number of enrollment increases in Saskatchewan are because of Ukrainian refugees, which is something Duncan said they recognized would become a reality.

“Absolutely, so we saw this quite a bit last year where we take the school divisions projections in January, we build a budget in March and then last November we provided $15.5 million in additional money because of growing enrollment,” Duncan said.

Duncan also said they know enrollment growth is not slowing down, especially in Regina and Saskatoon.

“Likely when school opens in September [enrollment] projections will again be low and so we will be looking for a way to make some sort of adjustment again,” Duncan said.

For many new students, English will be their second language, which means additional support will be needed for them.

Duncan said a $7 million fund has already been created specifically for that.

“So we specifically created a $7 million fund that provides for 200 EA positions to be created.” “School divisions used those dollars last year and they created the 200 positions, in fact, they hired over 300 EAs just last year,” Duncan said.

In the last provincial budget that included a billion-dollar surplus, the government provided a $49 million dollar increase to education, according to Duncan.

Duncan said that was also on top of $150 million in capital for divisions to build new and maintain current schools.

“On top of that was $50 million in preventative maintenance and renewal, that’s for just ensuring that schools are up to date and maintained.”

The 2023-24 education budget increased by 6.7 per cent from the year previous.

Still, many teachers have said they continued to be forced to pay out of their own pockets for supplies they use in their classrooms day-to-day.

“That is something we want to ensure that we are addressing, is that these additional dollars that we’re putting in as part of a mid-year adjustment are going directly into the classroom,” Duncan said.

“Look, we’re seeing in Saskatchewan a 5.7 GDP growth just announced and Alberta was 5.1, but no other province is over five per cent, so this province is growing and our economy is growing, our population is growing at the fastest rate in 108 years. Our classrooms are growing and enrollment is growing at the highest rate in at least 20 years and so we’re going to look for ways to provide additional support,” Duncan said.

According to Duncan, the province has added a 25 per cent top-up to every capital project that the government approved last year because of the added costs to projects from inflation.

“What we’re also going to do is ensure that the urban areas are looking at their neighbourhoods that they think they’re going to need a school in the future [because] we want to ensure that they are getting the location organized and sorted out early in the process.”

Duncan said they want to avoid situations where they wait too long and a community grows and then they are rushed to look for space for a new school.

Duncan does not have a specific date as to when school divisions will start to see increased funding following the weekend rally but said the province will be working with education workers over the coming weeks.

“We’re going to work with them over the next number of weeks to figure out not only the dollar amount but also the timing of when those dollars will flow. We’ll want to ensure that school divisions will have a lot of time so that they can plan for the upcoming September school year.”

'PROVINCE STILL NOT LISTENING'

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) said that despite claims from both the premier and education minister, the province is still not listening to them.

“Our public education system is severely underfunded and requires an estimated $400 million to restore funding back to 2012 levels when Saskatchewan led the country in per-student funding,” STF president Samantha Becotte said in a news release.

According to the STF, there are 377 fewer teachers now than there were in 2020-21.

The STF also said the “crisis in public education is not the result of an unusual amount of sudden immigration,” but the province’s education budget continuing to get smaller.

According to the STF, Saskatchewan’s education budget has gone from 13.5 per cent in 2018-19 to 10.9 per cent in 2023-24.

As a result, the STF said there have been numerous cuts to supports and services.

From 2017-18 to 2021-22, the STF said cuts include 13.5 per cent to English as an additional language teachers, a 16.2 per cent reduction in teacher counsellors, 64.5 per cent reduction in teacher librarians and a five per cent reduction in teacher coordinators.

According to the STF, teachers’ salaries are not the driver of increasing costs.

“Between 2016 [and] 2022 teacher salaries fell below the consumer price index five out of seven years.