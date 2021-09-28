Sask. expanding booster dose eligibility

Phase two of the booster program is set to begin Oct. 4 expanding the list of residents who are able to receive a third dose.

Earlier this month Saskatchewan launched the COVID-19 booster program allowing residents of long-term and personal care homes, and certain immunocompromised populations to get a third dose.

As of Monday, residents 80 years and older can get a third dose six months following their second dose.

Other immunocompromised and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals, including those with auto-immune diseases and those who received chemotherapy or radiation therapy in the past six months can receive the booster a minimum of 28 days after their second dose.

Individuals eligible for medical reasons will receive a letter from the Ministry of Health or their physician with instructions on how to receive the booster. This letter will have to be presented before the immunization will be administered.

Online booking is not yet available for booster doses and those eligible are encouraged to visit a pharmacy or pop-up clinic opportunity listed on the SHA website.

Those who have already received a third dose for travel, or in a long-term or personal care home setting do not require a fourth dose.

The province said additional populations eligible for booster vaccinations will be announced in the coming weeks.