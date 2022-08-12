Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+

Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.

The province said anyone who has received a third dose at least four months ago will become eligible for the fourth dose on Aug. 15.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is making their public booking system available on Aug. 12 and clinics will begin offering the shot on Aug. 15.

Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by calling 1-833-Sask-VAX (1-833-727-5829)

"COVID-19 is still circulating in Saskatchewan and in other jurisdictions, which is why our province is expanding access," Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, said.

"All COVID-19 vaccines approved in Canada have been deemed safe and our preliminary data shows that a second booster provides additional protection."

Currently, vaccination appointments are available through the SHA, Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and participating pharmacies. Walk in clinics are also available.

The second booster dose was previously available to all residents 50 years and older, and any one 18 years and older living in long-term care facilities, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.

The province said COVID-19 immunity is shown to wane over time, and the booster doses have been shown to provide increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for children six months to five years old. Residents aged five and older are eligible to get their first two doses, and residents 12 years and older are eligible for a third dose, four months after their second dose.