Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine appointment eligibility

Saskatchewan has expanded vaccine appointment eligibility to those 52 and older starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. Pregnant women, youth aged 16 to 17 who are clinically extremely vulnerable and everyone over 40 in the Far North are also eligible for their first dose.

Residents 52 and over can book their vaccination appointment online or over the phone at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Pregnant women and the clinically extremely vulnerable group can expect a letter from their doctor.

The province reported it will begin vaccinating police officers, firefighters and public health inspectors with the help of mobile vaccination clinics. Remaining health care workers will also receive first doses and pharmacies will be able to vaccinate its own employees in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health said vaccination of first responders will start in the next two weeks, as mobile vaccine clinics finish giving first doses to residents and staff in congregate living settings.

49-YEAR-OLDS ELIGIBLE FOR REGINA'S DRIVE-THRU VACCINE CLINIC

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has expanded vaccination eligibility to include 49-year-olds at the Regina drive-thru clinic.

As of Tuesday morning, anyone aged 49-54 on the date of immunization is eligible to receive a vaccine at the site.