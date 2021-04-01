Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine appointment eligibility to 58

The province has expanded vaccine appointment eligibility to those 58 and older starting Friday at 8 a.m.

Residents 58 and over can book their vaccination appointment online or over the phone at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

People 50 and over living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Online booking is not available for this group right now.