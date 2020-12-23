Saskatchewan expects to receive 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on the week of Dec. 28.

Canada is now the second country in the world after the U.S. to approve the Moderna shot, the second coronavirus vaccine to get the green light in the country’s mass immunization effort. Two weeks ago, the federal health agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Moderna product is approved for people over 18 years-old ad required two doses, 28 days apart. This round of vaccines will go to residents and sataff of long-term care homes and frontline healthcare workers at the greatest risk for contracting COVID-19.

All Saskatchewan residents over 80, and all residents over 50 who live in northern or remote communities will also be included in the next phase of vaccine delivery.

"At this point, the SHA feels confident about the province’s vaccine schedule, which details the roll-out plan to those most at risk like health care workers and residents in senior’s homes," said Andrew Will, vice president of infrastructure, information and support.

“We’re anticipating receipt of supply of that in the coming weeks and months as well as the Pfizer vaccine. It’s still early to tell what volumes we’ll receive but I’d say we’re on track.”

This news of the Moderna vaccine comes on the day three health care workers in Saskatoon spoke about their experience getting the Pfizer vaccine.

All three said they did not experience immediate side effects and were able to carry on with their usual activities. Two out of the three said they had mild soreness at the site of the injection.

Getting the vaccine is voluntary for health care professionals, but it’s expected that most will choose to get it.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Jonathan Forani and CTV Saskatoon's Carla Shynkaruk.