Sask. extends public health order to Feb. 28

The Government of Saskatchewan has extended its current public health order until the end of February.

The public health order, scheduled to be re-evaluated on Feb. 28, mandates mask use in indoor public spaces, self-isolation for positive cases and non or partially-vaccinated close contacts.

Proof of vaccination or negative test requirements remain in place in a variety of establishments, businesses and venues.

Last week, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer issued a stern recommendation against unnecessary contacts during the current surge in coronavirus cases.

Dr. Saqib Shahab recommended against non-essential travel between communities in the province, to prevent a simultaneous surge in cases and to keep overall numbers down.

He said the Omicron variant is five to eight times more transmissible than the delta variant, adding "Omicron is less severe, (but) by no means is it something we should disregard."