Last September, the Government of Saskatchewan outlined plans to increase COVID-19 testing in the province to 4,000 tests per day. Since then, the province has only surpassed 4,000 tests in a day twice.

This goal set by the province has only been met on Nov. 21, and again on Nov. 30.

The province says the capacity to hit that goal remains, but demand has been low.

"At this point throughout the province, the testing, we think, it’s enough," Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Tuesday at Saskatchewan’s weekly COVID-19 update. "At this moment, testing isn’t lower than what we would expect, but it needs to be maintained."

Saskatchewan averaged 2,683 tests per day during November and December. Since turning the calendar over to 2021, the province has averaged 2,604 tests per day.

The test positivity rate has increased from 7.47 per cent over the final two months of 2020 to 10.24 per cent over the first 34 days of the new year.

"If testing rates are low, case numbers are low, test positivity is also, that’s reassuring, but if testing rates are low but test positivity is high, that means not enough testing is happening," Dr. Shahab said.

