Sask. families honour loved ones lost to impaired driving
Saskatchewan’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a ceremony to allow the family and friends of victims of impaired driving accidents to honour their lost loved ones.
The event was held at Saskatoon City Hall where a memorial monument was created in 2019. It has the names of 59 people who were lost to impaired driving, including two names that were added this year, according to a media release.
Speakers from the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatoon Fire Department were involved, as well as MADD Canada’s national president, Jaymie-Lyne Hancock.
Family and friends also participated in a candlelight vigil for all those who have been impacted by impaired driving.
In May 2022, there were 328 reports of impaired driving in the province, according to SGI. In the last five years alone, 172 people have been killed by impaired drivers on Saskatchewan roads.
-
Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crashA 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.
-
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in GermanyRussian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
-
Aerospace company working to protect tree canopy using drone technologyDrones and trees may not seem like the perfect combination, but one company is hoping to use the flying remote-controlled aircraft to protect tree's health.
-
Hundreds of kids participate in free fishing event in BarrieBarrie's waterfront was lined with hundreds of young anglers on Sunday for the return of a popular family-friendly fishing event.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the communityWhile small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
-
Major police response expected for Canada Day and city officials testify at LRT inquiry: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Saskatchewan NDP to make history by electing its first woman leaderSaskatchewan's NDP Opposition is poised to elect its first woman leader.
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in GimliResidents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.