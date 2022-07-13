Sask. family advises of unwanted GoFundMe page created after cattle lost in lightning strike
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
A Saskatchewan family who lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike last week wants people to be aware that a GoFundMe page created for them was done so without their approval or request.
A member of the family said they have spoken with the creator of the page who has agreed to refund all the monetary donations made before taking the page down.
The page, which had a goal of $80,000, had raised around $300 when the family was made aware of its existence.
An update on the page states the family does not wish to accept donations from strangers and that a request to GoFundMe has been issued to refund all of the received money.
The creator of the page said it was made in an attempt to give back to the family after a loss.
