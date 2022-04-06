Sask. family of 8 plans to share $119,482 lotto win
A Prince Albert woman plans on sharing her lottery win with her family.
Marylou Lovell matched five main draw numbers in the Feb. 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.
According to a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release, Lovell was checking her numbers online and saw that someone from Saskatchewan had won.
Lovell said at first she thought to herself "Oh, that’s good!"
She slowly realized she was holding the winning ticket while checking her numbers one by one — 4, 16, 30, 32, 37 and 44.
Still finding her good fortune hard to believe, Lovell picked up the phone.
“I called my daughter right away to see if I was right,” Lovell said in the news release.
“There was a lot of excitement,"
The family said it plays together whenever the jackpot is high.
Lovell intends to take a trip with her share of the win.
She bought her winning ticket at the Giant Tiger in the 200 block of 32nd Street West in Prince Albert.
