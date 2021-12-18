Sask. family's story hoping to inspire people to donate blood

Kelly and Dylin Curiston have been donating blood for years, but never dreamed their son would be the one in need.

Their one year old son, Jaxson, was born with a congenial heart defect in May 2020 and was transported to a Saskatoon NICU then later to Edmonton where he required blood transfusions for heart surgery.

“You don’t realize that children, especially young babies, when they go on bypass machines or heart surgeries, they need to add more blood because babies are so small," Dylin told CTV News.

Jaxson is doing well but is expected to have one or two more heart surgeries as he gets older.

The couple said the experience helped further their understanding about the importance of blood donation and hope their story inspires other to roll up their sleeve.

"Roughly one in 10 babies are born with some sort of heart defect and without donors, the surgeries babies go through wouldn't even be able to happen."

Canadian Blood Services said it's looking to fill 700 appointments in Saskatoon and 600 in Regina between now and Jan. 4.

"As people are getting ready to visit with family and friends and celebrate the holiday season, donating blood is just not a top of mind thing for people," Aaron Barlow, Territory Manger with Canadian Blood Services said.

Barlow said the holiday season, in addition to more statutory holidays in December, means fewer booked appointments.

Canadian Blood Services said it encourages eligible people to donate as it’s a direct way to have an impact on their own community.

"Jax's story is just one of many stories of donors and recipients and the need for blood," Barlow said.

Those looking to book an appointment can do it on their website or through the Give Blood app.