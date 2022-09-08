Sask. farmer sells hay bales to fund funeral for veteran killed mass stabbings

A Saskatchewan farmer is raising money to help cover the funeral costs for a man killed in the mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured.

Canadian veteran Earl Burns, 66, was among those who were killed in the attacks that occurred on Sunday.

Moose Jaw area farmer John Thomson, also a veteran, said he wants to make sure Burns is properly honoured for his service to his country.

“To help make sure that Mr. Earl Burns, the fellow who passed away, gets all of the honours and recognition he deserves as a veteran at his funeral,” Thomson said.

The former Canadian Armed Forces member plans to 120 Bales at $5.00 each.

“Just putting on the uniform representing Canada sort of puts you in a unique fellowship, that regardless of your duration or what you did, you can identify as a veteran, and I think anytime you see a veteran pass away, it's important to recognize their contribution.”