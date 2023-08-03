Sask. film initiative provides those living with mental illness an opportunity to create

This year’s Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) will once again host productions from the LOOK program.

LOOK – a mental health and film initiative – provides an opportunity for those living with diagnosed mental illnesses to create films.

The initiative was started by University of Regina School of Journalism instructors Trevor Grant and Layton Burton.

“How I like to describe it is nobody knows their story better than they do,” Burton told CTV Morning Live.

“So because of the stigmas of mental health in our society – that still exist today – it’s really difficult for people with mental illnesses to try and get their stories out there. And we thought LOOK would be a great outlet for them to do that.”

Shawn Coates – a LOOK student and filmmaker – learned about the program in its second year from a friend and he hasn’t looked back.

“My film – Pride Ink – is about 2SLGBTQIAP+ people who have a tattoo to represent their pride,” he explained.

“My motivation behind it was just I came up with the idea and I thought it was cool.”

Five films will be part of the Friday showcase at the University of Regina’s Shu-Box Theatre.

They include Fases De La Luna, Welcome to Groovy Tunes, The War Inside My Head, Three People, Three Stories, and Pride Ink.

“Each one is very diverse from the next,” Burton explained.

“The stories that these students tell are not just personal stories but they’re stories of experience.”

The issues faced by those suffering from mental illnesses makes films within the LOOK program that much more special.

“The idea of all five of them having films and those films representing who they are is a remarkable experience to watch,” Burton said.

“I just really encourage everyone to come out and take a look at these films because they are, like Shawn’s, truly from the heart and wonderful experiences to sit through.”

When asked what it means for his work to be watched by a crowd – Coates’ answer was simple.

“It would mean the world to me – just to be able to show my film to that many people – it’s extraordinary.”

With files from CTV Morning Live.