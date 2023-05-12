Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby

Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.

“We took level one priority people with chronic medical conditions and breathing issues. So we moved them and then we moved priority twos, which are prenatal, the frail the elderly and people, children under five years old,” Chief Norma Catarat told CTV News.

She said they started taking people to Lloydminster, Alta. about four days ago and about 600 residents are still on standby.

“They have their bags and their medical and anything they need to take with them on a moment's notice. So we have the whole community on alert for evacuation,” Catarat said.

She said they have two buses on standby in the area.

“They do have every available equipment on that fire to make sure that they can get it under control. It was at 20 per cent containment yesterday, they brought it up to 30 today, but the winds are picking up and the smoke is very heavy. They're saying it's going to be smoky for the next two days.”

She said fire crews were fighting the blaze on the frontlines, closest to the road.

“That's one of the major concerns because that's the only road in and the only road out for the community.”

Catarat said she was thankful crews were doing what they could to protect the community.

“We did lose some cabins,” she said. “It hasn't been confirmed yet by the province. They're waiting for the smoke and the fire to settle to give us exact numbers.”