Sask. firefighters battling Northwest Territories wildfires
The Saskatchewan government is helping to battle wildfires in Canada's north and has extended an offer to welcome evacuees.
On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency dispatched 40 firefighters and a five-person management team to the Northwest Territories.
The firefighters departed from the Prince Albert Airport Thursday morning, according to the province.
The move came as Yellowknife, the capital of the territory with a population 20,000 people, mounted a full-scale evacuation due to approaching wildfire.
While so far the evacuees have primarily fled to neighbouring Alberta, in a statement, the Saskatchewan government statement said it is "prepared to provide temporary accommodation for evacuees if required, along with direct support fighting the fires.
The province also said 16 Saskatchewan wildland firefighters are in Yukon, assisting local ground crews there.
