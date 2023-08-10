Sask. firefighters help battle wildfires in Alaska, Yukon

Saskatchewan has sent several firefighters and aircraft to help battle blazes in other parts of North America.

Nine aircrew members, two Convair 580A air tankers and a bird dog aircraft have been sent to Alaska to help fire suppression efforts, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Another 16 wildland firefighters were sent to the Yukon to help ground crews battling fires in the territory, a social media post from the agency said.

“Both groups are expected to be out of the province for approximately two weeks but can be called back to Saskatchewan at any time should the need arise," the post said.

The SPSA said there are still more than 40 wildfires burning in the province.

“However, cooler temperatures and rain are present in many parts of northern Saskatchewan, which has reduced fire intensity on many active fires,” the post said.