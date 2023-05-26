Sask. firm fined $56,000 for serious workplace injury

The province has slapped a Saskatchewan electrical company with $56,000 in fines for a serious workplace injury.

Humboldt-based Hergott Electric pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court Earlier this month to one violation of the province's workplace safety regulations.

The company was charged after a worker suffered serious injuries when a scissor lift drove off a ramp as it was loaded into a trailer, according to a labour ministry news release.

The incident occurred on Oct. 20, 2020.