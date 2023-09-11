Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous land

Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.

Joined by members of Key, Cote and Keeseekoose – the First Nation’s leadership officially turned sod for the new $44 million project.

The new facility will be located just steps away from the former site of St. Philips Indian Residential School near Kamsack.

The hospital will be centralized for all three nations in the area.

Chief Lee Anthony Ketchemonia of Keeseekoose First Nation told CTV News that the announcement was a very important day for his community.

“[I’m] humbled to even be a part of such a historical moment for our communities and we have a great team,” he said.

“It’s a way for us to showcase what were capable of doing for ourselves. This is a huge step for our communities.”

The facility is expected to open within the next 15-18 months.

A unique aspect of the new facility is that it will not led by the health authority.

Instead the bands will operate it in an Indigenous way which will include both traditional and western medicine.

The new multi purpose health facility is just the second hospital on Indigenous lands in Saskatchewan – the first being the All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle.

More details to come…