Sask. First Nation hopes for increased enforcement following police crackdown

A targeted enforcement last week in Pelican Narrows resulted in the seizure of drugs, alcohol and weapons, but the community says more needs to be done to combat addictions and crime.

Late last week, members of the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment and La Ronge Crime Reduction Team worked to remove dangerous weapons and drugs from the community.

“Over the course of three days, our officers seized five illegal firearms, 210 grams of methamphetamines, and contraband alcohol,” said Insp. Stephen Bergman, RCMP North District Management Team.

“This weekend's enforcement project was extremely successful and we aren't stopping there. However, enforcement is just part of the solution.”

Twelve people were arrested and charged in relation to the operation, and Bergman said there will be an increased police presence in the coming days.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation councillor Sarah Swan recalled this past weekend as quieter than usual, in large part due to the visibility of RCMP.

“There were less incidents and the children and the elders were safe and we all felt safe,” she said. “Having the extra security, the RCMP visible in our community made a big difference.”

Recent incidents have prompted safety concerns from community nurses who say they treat gunshot or blade injuries almost daily.

“I wish to express my deepest gratitude to our health care workers, especially those at the Angelique Canada Health Centre,” said Chief Karen Bird, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. “They have shown remarkable resilience and dedication and they are unsung heroes.”

Bird said changes have been made to increase safety.

“First and foremost having our health center secure,” she said. “And we have more reinforcements now coming there. So the nursing staff feel secure as they're handling the incidents, the violent incidents in the community.”

Bird said more police presence is needed to keep residents safe amid a crisis of gang violence and addictions.

“Recent operations by the RCMP have brought temporary peace, but our aim is to cultivate enduring safety,” she said. “We've come a long way but the work is not yet complete. Our community continues to be in crisis.”

Bird said meetings with the provincial and federal governments are being set to address public safety, healthcare, and infrastructure.