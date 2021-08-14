Sask. First Nation mourns death of long time FSIN senator Lawrence Chanalquay

Long time Federation of Sovereign First Nations (FSIN) senator Lawrence Chanalquay died on Thursday and is being remembered by all those who knew him.

The FSIN released a news release on Saturday sharing the news and offering condoles to Chanalquay's family and friends.

“Our prayers are with Senator Chanalquay’s family and also with the community of Buffalo River Dene Nation as they mourn the loss of this great man,” FSIN said in the release.

“He will be remembered for many great qualities and his dedication to the FSIN as a Senator for the last 14 years. His wisdom and kindness will be missed and we hold his family, friends and community in our prayers.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date.