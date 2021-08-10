Sask. First Nation opens new band office following 'devastating' fire

Almost two years after a fire destroyed the band office, Cumberland House Cree Nation opened the doors to a new office on Monday.

The new 15,500 sq.ft. office building is a "dream come true" for Cumberland House Chief Rene Chaboyer according to a news release. The new office is the culmination of the chief and council’s resolve to rebuild the band office after it was lost to a fire on Dec. 2, 2019.

The new office building, which houses the band’s administration services, boasts 44 offices, several collaborative meeting and training spaces, according to the news release.

“This is truly a great day for all of us. Our band council delivered on its promise to rebuild and provide an even better facility. We did it with our own funding and according to the schedule we set,” Chief Chaboyer said.

Cumberland House Cree Nation is about 445 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.