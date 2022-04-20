Sask. First Nation's initial search of former residential school site reveals 14 'possible burials'

A Saskatchewan First Nation discovered 14 “possible burials” on the site of a former residential school, as part of its first of three ground penetrating radar (GPR) searches.

George Gordon First Nation, located approximately 116 kilometres north of Regina, announced the findings at an event Wednesday.

George Gordon Chief Byron Bitternose said four different areas of the community were identified as “areas of interest," which were searched.

“The results of the first search indicates an area of high probability. In this area, it is determined through the data to have located 14 possible burials,” Chief Bitternose said.

“In upcoming months, this area will be a priority area for continued searching. It is my hope that one day we will be able to tell our children the whole story what their great grandparents, parents and siblings endured.”

The chief asked the public to respect the community in this time, as it works to alleviate the emotional and spiritual impact of the discovery.

“We humbly ask that you keep George Gordon First Nation community and all the attendees in your prayers,” he said.

In Oct. 2021, George Gordon First Nation obtained the expertise of a firm to assist their committee to perform searches of those areas of interest.

Based on validation of those experts, the first search came back with a high probability there were 14 possible burials in one particular area.

According to Sarah Longman, a member of George Gordon First Nation and the chair of the George Gordon First Nation IRS Cemetery Committee, the GPR machines detect anomalies buried in the ground, which are unnatural ground pieces. Upon analysis of the data, they look for patterns which are possible burials.

“The area that showed some positive markings is in the vicinity very close to where the original residential school stood,” she said.

Longman said the First Nation believes these disturbances are burials and that there is a high probability that the ground disturbances could be children, based on the patterns seen at other burial sites searched throughout Canada.

She added that the search is far from complete and will likely be a 10-year journey to complete the process.

“You can imagine we’re dealing with 100-plus years of history of the residential school here in George Gordon,” she said.

“So there’s a lot of work and a lot of area to cover to find what we’re looking for.”

The next steps in the process will be to expand the areas of interest. She said it is a complex investigation and there is a lot of ground to cover.

The committee plans to continue to listen to community members as their searches continue.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, the Gordon’s Indian Residential School was established as a day school by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1876 before expanding to include student housing in 1888.

The school was destroyed by a fire in 1929 before being rebuilt. The residence was closed in 1996.

Not a single part of the school has survived to the present day.

“During this period, Indian children were apprehended and placed in this school. Some never made it home,” Chief Bitternose said.

“Today, our community, the attendees along with the descendants, continue to carry this legacy left behind from a century of endured abuse, both mentally, emotionally, physically and sexually.”

In February, Saskatchewan’s Keeseekoose First Nation announced it found 54 ground disturbances believed to be graves during its radar search.

--

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.