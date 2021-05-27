Sask. First Nations adopt app to help with mental, physical health

Over a dozen First Nations bands in central Saskatchewan will receive mental and physical health assistance through a downloadable app.

“First Nations communities are historically and disproportionately affected by trauma, depression, suicide and substance use, and our families are no longer prepared to wait,” said Big River First Nation Chief Jack Rayne.

TryCycle is designed for people in treatment or awaiting treatment for substance use or mental health disorders. The app encourages users to check-in and connect with their health team.

According to Apple app store, “Use of TryCycle is designed to increase engagement in treatment, allowing healthcare professionals to monitor behaviours and warnings signs of relapse, increasing compassionate support of patients."

The app is available in Cree and English.

“It’s at your fingertips, its pretty straightforward, it’s simple. That’s what I loved about when we first jumped on to this initiative,” Rayne said.

Big River, Beardys, Muskowekan, Onion Lake, Red Phesant and Canoe Lake along with other First Nations are beginning to use it.

“We’re getting good reviews from the ones that are,” Rayne told CTV News.

The development for the app began in 2012. It is being used in the northeast United States where thousands of people have downloaded it.

“The concept really is to keep people in communication,” TryCycle CEO John MacBeth said.

“Addiction, mental health, substance use disorder, suicide, self-harm. A lot of these are lack of connection. A lack of ability to stay connected with another human being.”

The app is the first of its kind in Canada.