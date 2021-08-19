Sask. First Nations students to get boost in science, tech and engineering education: FSIN

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the Saskatoon Industry Education Council (SIEC) plan to develop Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) outreach activities for Saskatchewan’s First Nations students.

“We want to ensure access to quality programs that respond to the ever-changing needs of the world in which we live and the on-going regional development of the First Nations education,” FSIN Vice Chief Morley Watson said in a news release.

A memorandum of understanding between the two groups will be in effect for a period of five years or dependent upon sufficient funding to SIEC SaskCode program.

The mandate of SaskCode is to help teachers embed computational thinking and coding into their classrooms.

