Sask. First Nations suicide crisis confirmed by 20-year health data

A new report that tracks 20 years of Saskatchewan hospitalization data puts the First Nations suicide crisis in stark relief.

The Saskatchewan Health Quality Council and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations released the report Monday, which tracks the rates of hospitalizations for self-harm among Saskatchewan First Nations and non-First Nations populations from 2000 to 2020.

More than six times as many First Nations women and girls die by suicide than non-First Nations and more than three times as many males, according to the report.

“The alarming statistics in the Saskatchewan Health Quality Council’s report shows the need for major investments that are critically needed in mental health, and federal and provincial policies contributing to the lack of mental health support for First Nations must be addressed,” FSIN Vice-Chief David Pratt said during a news conference Monday morning.

Pratt says the FSIN already has an action plan in place, but they need the provincial and federal governments to step up with funding.

By investing in a long-term strategy, communities can move out of crisis mode and save lives, and money, he says.

“That way we won’t have to declare states of emergencies,” he said.

The report also highlights the relationship between the traumatic history of colonization and the levels of self-harm among First Nations people.

There are a host of social factors that contribute to poor mental health and despair, and for Ochapowace Chief Margaret Bear, the path to healing involves reconnecting to language and culture.

“Where I come from there’s just a small amount of people that can speak our language,” she said. “When we know who we are and we feel good about who we are, proud of who we are, strong, healthy, we can move forward in good ways.”